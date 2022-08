Ms Taliah Cooper, 23

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of educator Ms Taliah Cooper. Just this week (Thursday) she was sitting in the hall at Holy Trinity as a new recruit teacher – in Early Education.

SADLY, on today (Friday) she passed away. She was a sickle cell patient.

Cooper graduated this year and was feom the beautiful island of Eleuthera.

Pray for her family.