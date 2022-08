NASSAU| We have another honicide recorded early this morning at a club in Centreville.

BP man was shot and killed following an altercation with a group of men at the Charms night club in the Centerville area around 4 a.m this morning. He died on scene according to police.

The shooter got away in a pink Nissan March Plate Number #AU6488. POLICE JUST HAVR TO RUN THIS PLATE…