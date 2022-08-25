Young female murder accused returns to prison after violating her bail conditions…

NASSAU| Young 24-year-old murder accused Victoria Gibson has lost her freedom once again after she was said to have tampered with her ankle bracelet and violated her bail conditions.

Gibson stands to face justice in the murder of Terenora Stubbs back on March 31st, 2017. Police reported, around 12.30 am on that Friday, a fight broke out among a group at Potter’s Cay Dock that led to Stubbs being stabbed. He was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Gibson was 19 at the time of the murder, Her trial is set for this October.

As a result of her device being tampered with, she has been returned to prison where she will await trial.

