YOUNG TEEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AT SCHOOL…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A 14-year-old student at Anatol Rodgers High School has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at the school.

Prosecutors say the teen stabbed another 14-year-old in the back during a dispute on September 12.

According to police, the fight occurred on-campus during lunch break and involved junior high school students between the ages of 14 and 15.

The incident took place at the rear of the campus on the junior side of the property.

The teen victim was rushed to hospital and into emergency surgery after being stabbed multiple times.

The suspect fled the scene by jumping a fence immediately after the incident.

In court today, the minor was not required to enter a plea to the charge when he appeared before the Juvenile Court.

He has been remanded into custody at the Simpson Penn School For Boys until his next court date on December 13.