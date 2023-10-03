Youth Month in Grand Bahama has an extensive programme to celebrate young people

YOUTH PRAYERS – Prayers of covering, guidance and protection for the young people of Grand Bahama were given during Sunday’s church service. (BIS Photos/Lisa Davis)

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — National Youth Month in Grand Bahama got started with a meeting with all youth leaders on the island on Friday, September 29, 2023, during which time Mrs. Carla Roker-Brown Program Coordinator for the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture (GB) and Apostle Kenneth Miller, Youth Officer in the ministry got updates from youth leaders and discussed upcoming events for the entire month. According to Mr. Miller, this year’s Youth Month’s theme, “Youth, excellence is the standard” says much about what the focus of youth celebration will be.

The plethora of events and activities expected to take place during the entire month of October, Mr. Miller said, will center around celebrating the excellence of Bahamian young people.

The month kicked off with a church service at Calvary Temple on Sunday, October 1, 2023, where young people were admonished to put God first in all their endeavors and prayers of covering, inspiration and strength were offered over those present and for all the youth of Grand Bahama.

The month of October will dispense a number of activities as part of the celebration of Grand Bahamian youth, including a Youth Leaders meeting, (took place on September 30), the Church of God 44th District Youth Convention (October 4-6), Youth leaders breakfast reception (October 7), East End preliminary Speech competition (October 8), School tours (October 11, 12 & 16), Youth Recognition Awards (October 14), Youth Month speech competition (October 18), Youth Month Iron Chef competition (October 20), Youth March and Rally (October 22), National Youth Awards (October 23) and Youth in Parliament (October 27).