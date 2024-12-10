$1.5 Million Grant Allocated to Assist Farmers and Fishers

Grant funding of $1.5 million has been allocated to assist fishers, farmers, cooperatives and other vendors in the agriculture sector. A press conference was held and an announcement made at the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources on East Bay Street on Monday, December 9, 2024. In group photo l-r: Senator the Hon. Darron Pickstock; Minister of Agriculture & Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell; Permanent Secretary, Neil Campbell. (BIS Photos/Patrice Johnson)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Agriculture & Marine Resources has taken another step towards its goal of attaining food security in the country. As part of the government’s commitment to this goal, $1.5 million has been allocated to assist farmers, fishers and coconut, peanut and other vendors in the race to reduce food imports by 25% by the year 2025.

A press conference was held at the Ministry on Monday, December 9, 2024. Minister of Agriculture & Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell said that the government is keen on delivering the goal of food sustainability to the Bahamian people.

“The funding of this $1.5 million is to confirm the government’s commitment to assist in food production,” he said. “This grant programme was established to give support to those in the agricultural sector and is part of the charge by CARICOM to reduce food imports.”

To this end 29 farmers and 33 fishers, in addition to 15 cooperatives and a cross section of vendors, including those of coconut and peanut, and those involved in the production of preserves and jams, have been identified for assistance.

The grant will be distributed country-wide and will be distributed relative to need.