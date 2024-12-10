AG BASICALLY TELLS JCNP:  The government ain’t covering ya legal bills if you mess this up!

JCNP Chairman Dion Miller and Attorney General LEO Ryan Pinder.

NASSAU| So someone in the JCNP believes they have grown enough balls to tell the Bahamian people they will cancel Junkanoo this year. WELL, WHAT IS THIS?

If this writer was on the JCNP committee, I would seriously begin reading! My personal attorneys would be reading. The Committee’s legal minds would be reading so they could tell us if we are clear about the decisions we make against Junkanooers and the Bahamian people at large.

Sometimes we believe reading is a serious challenge around here in The Bahamas. Just look and listen to some of the garbage juice that comes from the mouths of people around here. Just listen! And only them believe what they say, ya know!

JCNP should take note of what Attorney General Leo Ryan Pinder said in his communication to the press on Monday.

The Attorney General (who heads up the legal office of the Government of the People of the Bahamas) made it clear in the line which said this: “Any legal or financial exposure of the JCNP or its members as a result of any decision is theirs alone…”

So that said, what is the Honourable AG saying to the JCNP? “….basically, the government ain’t covering your legal bills if you mess this up.”

It is no surprise to us at BP that the JCNP canceled that evening press conference tonight. Nobody wants to be the one holding the bag when things go sideways! SAY WHAT YA GA DO – THEN CARRY YA ASS! (I AM SICK A YALL, YA KNOW)!

The Saxons and One Family will tell you straight up… ALL THAT DONATED MONEY DONE GONE and we cannot take any hit in this season.

We ga report yinner decide!