Does the JCNP own Junkanoo to be able to cancel it? NO!

Dion Miller – Chairman of the JCNP

Dear Editor,

There is a legal dispute before the court between the Way Forward and the World Famous over the title name the “Valley Boys”. The courts have had no conclusion on this dispute and as it stands both sides think they are right.

The government, who has partnered in the management of these parades says no one should take sides until the court rules. This is what civil and law abiding government do! Millions in tax dollars are used to fund these Junkanoo events and it clearly right and proper for the partners (GOVT and JCNP) to not preempt these decisions now before the courts decide.

The JCNP, however, makes a decision that adversely affects one of the parties, prompting the AG to say legally there is a problem. The Attorney General could only react when the partner in this affair failed to heed to legal advice! What is wrong with these people in the JCNP? Do they believe in the rule of law?

I go therefore to this very important question? Does the JCNP have the legal authority to adjudicate the matter? And if not, then what is this catching feelings, upset and premature anger is all about? Dese damn womanish actions by BIG GROWN ASS MEN (I WAS GA SAY SOMETHING ELSE); suggesting they ga cancel Junkanoo!? And as a practical matter, how can they threaten to cancel Junkanoo? They own it eh? Is Junkanoo the JCNP own? Wasn’t Junkanoo managed and operated for years without any JCNP BODY?! NAH LOOK HERE!

And when they cancel the parades what are they going to do about all the private and public funds held in the JCNP care? ARE THEY PREPARED TO RETURN IT?! This is public money ya know.

And how will the Junkanoo groups who have been pasting and practicing for months deal with this? WHAT ARE THEY TO DO WITH ALL THE SEED MONEY THEY COLLECTED FROM PUBLIC AND PRIVATE DONORS?

You people in the JCNP better catch ya self!

Signed,

Boxing Day Junkanooer