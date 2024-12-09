PM Davis: Both or none of Valley Boys should compete

PM Philip Brave Davis KC

Prime Minister Philip Davis has weighed in on the ongoing dispute involving the Valley Boys Junkanoo group, urging that until a court renders a decision on the matter, either both factions or neither should be allowed to participate in the A-category of Junkanoo parades.

His comments come amid escalating tensions between the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) and the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture over the participation of the two Valley Boys groups in the upcoming celebrations.

In a tweet today, Davis emphasized that “under no circumstances is the postponement or cancellation of Junkanoo justified,” stressing the cultural significance of the event for the Bahamian people.

He added, “So many Bahamians have poured their talent and artistry and time into preparing and this is a cultural tradition we’re all proud of and look forward to.”

The Valley Boys, one of the most storied and celebrated Junkanoo groups, split into two factions earlier this year – the “Way Forward Valley Boys” and the “World Famous Valley Boys.” The division has sparked controversy, particularly as the JCNP has maintained that only the “World Famous Valley Boys” should be permitted to compete in the A-category for the upcoming Junkanoo parades.

In contrast, the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture has taken the position that both groups should be allowed to participate, a stance that has been met with resistance from the JCNP.

In response to the dispute, the JCNP has threatened to postpone the Junkanoo festivities.