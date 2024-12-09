AG Ryan Pinder: JCNP can’t postpone or cancel Junkanoo

Attorney General Ryan Pinder sought to clarify the government’s position on the Valley Boys controversy, noting the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence does not have the authority to unilaterally postpone or cancel the Junkanoo parades.

However, Pinder emphasized that the dispute is a legal issue that must be resolved in court and not influenced by external pressures.

“Both the Government and the JCNP are not arbitrators in this matter and must remain impartial to all parties involved.”

The issue centers on two groups claiming the Valley Boys name, a longstanding and prominent Junkanoo group.

As the legal dispute continues in the courts, the JCNP has threatened to postpone the Boxing Day Parade, citing the risk of political influence and an inability to make a decision in good faith without a final court ruling.

However, Pinder stressed the importance of impartiality and cautioned the JCNP against taking any actions that could expose them to legal or financial consequences.

“The current issue is strictly a legal one, arising from two groups both claiming the name The Valley Boys,” Pinder explained. “This matter is still before the courts and has not yet been resolved, as such neither the Government nor the JCNP should do anything to compromise the principle of impartiality.”

Pinder further advised that, in the absence of a ruling, the government would support a compromise solution.

“The prudent legal approach is either to allow both groups to participate in the parade in the A Category or to disallow both groups until the courts have provided a ruling,” he said. “The Government has suggested the former to the JCNP, that both groups be permitted to rush in the A Category and neither group be permitted to use The Valley Boys name pending the court determination.”

The Attorney General’s office reminded the JCNP that Junkanoo is a national event that belongs to the Bahamian people, and as such, it cannot be unilaterally postponed or canceled by any organization.

“We remind the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence to exercise caution, as they do not have the authority to postpone or cancel Junkanoo, which is a national event owned by the Bahamian people,” Pinder said.

Despite the tensions, Pinder reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the interests of all stakeholders and ensuring that the cultural event remains a source of unity and national pride for the Bahamian people.

“The Government remains committed to protecting the interests of all stakeholders and ensuring that Junkanoo remains a celebration of unity and cultural pride for the Bahamian people without fear or favor,” he concluded.