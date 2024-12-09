PM Davis should fire his Minister of Culture and the JCNP for their wickedness in getting into the VALLEY BOYS private dispute!

JCNP MUST RETURN ALL SPONSORSHIP FUNDS BACK TO THE DONORS IMMEDIATELY IF THEY FAIL TO PARTICIPATE IN THE HOLIDAY JUNKANOO PARADES!!!

Culture Minister Mario Bowleg

NASSAU| Yinner ever seen anything like this? The Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) this morning came out on the attack against the Government and People of the Bahamas, suggesting that we (DA PEOPLE DEM) will not have Junkanoo this year! Now what is this about?

Dion Miller and his cohorts have done everything in the book, including controlling the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture MARIO BOWLEG, to stop and block the REAL VALLEY BOYS GROUP from entering Bay Street.

And so, after the Ministry released its intention upon advice of the Attorney General of the Bahamas, the bandits inside the JCNP say the parade is cancelled!!

Readers would recall it was Bahamas Press – and no other entity – that highlighted that the JCNP has no standard or current agreement with the GOVERNMENT OF THE BAHAMAS to run and operate the 2024/25 Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Parades.

We showed that serious questions will now arise involving the finances of the JCNP and more serious questions must now come as to why the JCNP has yet to operate as a non-profit Corporate body. This is a question for the Auditor General of the Bahamas.

But now, since the JCNP has decided to exit / terminate their role as partner in the management of the Junkanoo Parades, will that body immediately return all the private funding from Corporate Bahamas back to the donors?

Will the CARTEL in Junkanoo, namely ROOTS, ONE FAMILY, SAXONS, GENESIS, now return all their seed funding back to Shell, ALBANY, ATLANTIS and all others? AFTER ALL, it is them who are thinking of stopping JUNKANOO THIS YEAR!

Just like the immature FNM in Parliament who threw the Mace out the House because they could not have their way, the CORRUPT JCNP is behaving the same way!

Junkanoos are right now busy in the shacks, pasting away to compete with THE VALLEY BOYS – THE WAY FORWARD!

But somehow, the Cabinet Minister MARIO BOWLEG and The JCNP are together prepared to stop the parades because they do not want THE VALLEY BOYS TO RUSH?! Yinner could play nah!

Anyhow, stay turned more coming!