Boundaries Commission set to begin its election work this week….

NASSAU| As sure as Christmas is coming, so is a General Election for the Bahamas.

In a communication to Parliament, the Government gave notice that the Boundaries Commission will meet on December 11th, 2024 (THIS WEEK) to begin its work to prepare for a General Election.

The notices to Parliament communicated at the November 27th, 2024 sitting listed the names of the Commission members including Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper and Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville.

Opposition representative is Mace breakup artist Shanendon Cartwright and the Justice member is Gregory Hilton.

The committee is chaired by Madam Speaker Patricia Deveaux.

PM Philip Davis KC earlier this year notified all PLP Generals that the party is entering the Election WATCH Season. The Party has ordered all its top generals to begin canvassing on the ground.

PM Davis, with a powerful show of support on Friday at a rally on the Yellow Elder Primary School grounds, reminded generals and supporters in St. Barnabas that the season is setting in.

By Saturday morning PM Davis was on the ground in the bedrock of Englerston shoring up support for Glenys Hanna Martin. Free breakfast was organised by the Women Branch of the Party and Free Hams and Turkey were also distributed to the faithful residents in the community. A number of activities are also underway across the country by PLP MPs.

