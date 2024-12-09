Statement from the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture on the Way Forward Valley Boys

Valley Boys Way Forward Leader Trevor Davis and Brian Adderley – World Famous.

STATEMENT| Acting on the advice of the Attorney General, the Government of The Bahamas accepts that the Way Forward Valley Boys is properly registered and certified to participate in the upcoming

junkanoo parades.

While the legal dispute between the parties has not yet been adjudicated, the government will remain impartial on the matter, recognizing both “The Way Forward” and “The World Famous” as registered groups eligible to participate in the Boxing Day 2024 and New Year’s Day 2025 parades in the A Category.

The Government acknowledges the potential legal exposure surrounding this matter and emphasizes its objective to remain impartial for all parties involved.

8 December 2024

The Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture

Commonwealth of The Bahamas