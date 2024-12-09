PLP meeting  in St. Barnabas LOADED with supporters while FNM rally on Grand Bahama flopped with poor attendance…

NASSAU| On Friday evening, with only 24-hours notice, the PLP called a meeting in St, Barnabas Constituency to lay a case on the FNM violent events in Parliament on Wednesday last week.

Media captured and replayed for days the mace throwing exercise by bad actors inside the Free National Movement. But, after Friday’s event, the FNM does not know what to do. The WUTLESS MEDIA did not carry any photos of the PLP Meeting in St. Barnabas and for us at BP that was no surprise. They work for the FNM!

The point is this: hundreds showed up at Yellow Elder Primary on Friday and an ordinary PLP meeting in St. Barnabas turned out to be one big rally and had to move outside into the busy school grounds.

On the other hand, the FNM last week, following their failed Wednesday protest that had less than 80 persons in attendance, with 30 of those brought in from Marco City, attempted to call a rally on Grand Bahama. And after the poor showing of supporters, the party decided to move its meeting indoors into a room. This says a lot. What happened to Michael Pintard’s FNM Grand Bahama rally? And why did no one show up?

So the PLP called a meeting and ended up with a rally, while the FNM called a rally and ended up with a meeting.

But ya know,. we ain’t watching nothing Pintard dem ga poke the PLP TSUNAMI GOLD RUSH MACHINE and soon they ga find out the FNM is outnumbered, Outspent and rejected by the People of the Bahamas again.

It ain’t long nah!