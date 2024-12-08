Another motorcyclist lost his life Friday evening…

file photo

NASSAU| Police are reporting to Bahamas Press another sad traffic fatality which has claimed the life of an adult male who.

Sometime after 11:00 p.m. on Friday, 6th December, 2024, at the junction of Robinson Road & Key West Street. The collision involved two (2) vehicles: a silver Nissan Cube with a single male occupant, and a black & red motorcycle operated by a lone male rider.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries after midnight on Saturday, 7th December, 2024, while hospitalized.

The driver of the Nissan Cube remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Bahamas Press warn motorists – especially these bikers – to drive with due care and attention. If yinner say they roads are bad then WHY SPEED? WHY text and drive? Ya know people horse-backing all kinda liquor this holiday season why not drive defensively. Yinner better get it together or ya ga spend the holidays outside the earth!

