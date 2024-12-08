Update on Biweekly Salary Payments for Public Servants – decision delayed to involve more consultation…

Minister Pia Glover-Rolle

STATEMENT: Upon receiving an update from the Ministry of Finance on Friday, 6 December 2024, on the government’s plan to transition to biweekly salary payments for public servants, it has now been clarified that the timeline for implementation of this change has been extended to allow for more consultation with key stakeholders, as well as further modifications to the Oracle HRMIS software.

While the widespread introduction of biweekly payments remains an aspirational goal, more time is needed to ensure the smooth rollout of this major change in the way public servants are paid.

The government maintains its position that this change will ultimately benefit public servants, allowing for more consistent cashflow as a result of the shorter timeframe between pay periods.

However, as effective social dialogue and stakeholder engagement are critical to the successful rollout of this change, the decision has been made to extend the period of consultation until all major stakeholders are fully briefed on the details.

Moving forward, we will continue testing and rolling out the Oracle system to digitalise all government HR processes. This includes significant upgrades to improve the efficiency of hiring, appraisal, payroll, and other HR-related processes. The end-result will be a modern, 21st-century approach to managing government human resource systems.

In the meantime, we will continue our consultations with local trade unions, banks, and other stakeholders with the goal of coming to an agreement on a practical timeline for the introduction of biweekly salary payments.

The Ministry of Labour and the Public Service remains committed to its transformative agenda, which includes the digitalisation of public service operations, as well as maintaining harmonious labour relations through effective social dialogue and collaborative decision making.

Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle

Minister of Labour and the Public Service