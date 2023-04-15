1 BAHAMIAN CITIZEN & 58 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED IN THE MAGISTRATE’S COURT

Haitian migrants being escorted to the bus by Immigration officials after they were charged in the courts on July 5, 2018.

NASSAU| On Wednesday, 13th April, 2023, one (1) Bahamian citizen and fifty-eight (58) foreign nationals were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt in court #9 and Magistrate Shaka Serville in court #4 respectively, for various immigration offenses.

Yves Simplice a Bahamian citizen pled guilty and was convicted on seven (7) counts of Employment of Prohibited Persons and was fined $1,000.00 on each count or, in default of payment, serve nine months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS). One (1) Dominican national pled guilty to the charge of Illegal Embarkation and was fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS).

On the charge of Overstaying, four (4) Chinese nationals pled guilty and were convicted and fined $500.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS).

One (1) Colombian national pled guilty and was convicted and fined $750.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS), he was also charged with Illegal Embarkation and fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS).

Four (4) Haitian nationals pled guilty and were convicted and fined $3,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve one year at (BDOCS), $2,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve one year at (BDOCS), $1,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve six months at (BDOCS) and $500.00 or, in default of payment, serve two months at (BDOCS), respectively; they were also charged with Engaging in gainful occupation and fined $500.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS).

On the charge of Illegal Landing, six (6) Cuban nationals were convicted and fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS).

Forty-one (41) Haitian nationals were fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS), one (1) Haitian national received a conditional discharged.

Eight (8) of the Haitian nationals also pled guilty to the charge of Attempting to Knowingly Mislead an Immigration Officer and were convicted and fined $1,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve two months at (BDOCS).

Three (3) of the Haitian nationals also pled guilty to the charge of Engaging in Gainful Occupation without a valid Permit and were convicted and fined $500.00 or, in default of payment, serve one month at (BDOCS).

Upon payment of all fines and completion of sentences, all migrants were ordered to be turned over to the Department of Immigration.

The public is reminded that the Department is committed to executing our mandate to ensure compliance with Statue Laws of our country.