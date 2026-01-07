13 HAITIAN NATIONALS CONVICTED AND 64 DEPORTED

file photo

New Providence – On today’s date, six (6) Haitian nationals appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley in Magistrate’s Court No. 9, where they were convicted of Overstaying and Illegal Landing. All individuals pleaded guilty to the charges.

The group received fines and sentences ranging from $300.00 to $1,500.00, or custodial sentences of three to six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

On Tuesday, December 6, seven (7) Haitian men were convicted in the Magistrate’s Court for Overstaying. This group received fines ranging from $300.00 to $2,500.00, and custodial sentences ranging from three months to two years at BDOCS. All individuals were ordered to be handed over to the Department of Immigration upon payment of fines or completion of sentences for deportation.

Additionally, between December 27, 2025, and January 6, 2026, the Deportation and Removal Units successfully executed deportation orders for sixty-four (64) foreign nationals to their respective home countries:

 59 Haitian nationals

 1 Venezuelan national

 2 Chinese nationals

 1 Dominican national

 1 Ghanaian national

The Department of Immigration remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages the public to report immigration violations by contacting the hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.