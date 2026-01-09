Former DPM Desmond Bannister along with top generals backs a second term DAVIS Government!

A seismic shift in the political landscape of the country underway as Davis readies to call a General Elections! MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS COMING!

Former DPM Desmond Bannister

PM Davis KC

NASSAU| A major breaking report developing on the ground in the country tonight confirms a major split in the Free National Movement under the weak leadership of Michael Pintard is now happening. And what we are learning tonight confirms a major seismic shift in the political landscape of the country.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works Desmond Bannister along with core top generals walked inside the PLP constituency meeting of Carmichael branch and locked hands with the PLP.

The group saluted the work of area MP Keith Bell and pledged support publicly to the PLP incumbent in the area. WELL WHAT IS THIS!

The move confirms a systemic collapse deep inside the PINTARD-Led FNM causing many to describe the FNM leader as weak, piss-poor and unable to resuscitate the opposition party following two recent byelection defeats (West Grand Bahama and Bimini and Golden Isles).

And while FNM candidates are considering dropping from their ratified seats, PLPs in three key constituencies are battling hard to clinch nominations as standard bearers for the Governing Party.

Meanwhile, PM Philip Brave Davis KC is wasting no time in shining up his ELECTION BELL to ready generals across the country for a General Election. MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS ARE COMING!

PM Davis with members of the press will fly into PLP Moores Island on Friday to deliver Crown Land titles to residents as part of a coordinated, well engineered election ground campaign.

Police promotions are right now underway set to be completed this month and salary adjustments, promotions and exercises with monetary benefits are also underway and set to be completed for staff across the Public Hospitals Authority. It ain’t LONG!

All we at BP says is this; ELECTION AIN’T COMING – THE TWO STRAIGHT CAMPAIGN IS HERE!

We report yinner decide!