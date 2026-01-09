Davis Government Land Reform Policy delivered 216 Crown Title Deeds to families on Moores Island!

PRESENTATION OF DEEDS: An official presentation of deeds of conveyance was held on Moore’s Island, marking a significant step forward in securing land ownership for residents.



Some 216 residents from the settlements of Hard Bargain and The Bight received conveyance documents for their properties.



The initiative forms part of the Registered Land Bill 2025, which is designed to make land ownership easier, safer, and more secure for all Bahamians.



In attendance at the handing-over ceremony were Prime Minister Philip Davis, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal Keith Bell, along with other members of Cabinet.



Prime Minister Davis described the event as an important milestone in his administration’s commitment to ensuring Bahamians receive proper legal title to their land. He noted that by replacing the outdated deeds system with a modern land registry, the government is creating a simpler and more secure way for citizens to claim, transfer, and protect property that is rightfully theirs.

“Families like the Rolle family. The Alburys. The Saunders. The Coopers. The Russells. Families whose stories are woven into the history of this island. Families who stayed when it would have been easier to leave.” PM Davis said.

“This administration has chosen to confront land reform directly. We have chosen to move files, settle claims, and close gaps that should never have been allowed to grow so wide.”

PM Davis added, “as Prime Minister, this moment is deeply personal. Not because of politics, but because it reflects what public service is supposed to be. It is about listening, remembering, and acting.

“To the young people of Moore’s Island, understand this. The land beneath your feet carries history and responsibility. What you do with it will shape the next chapter of this island’s story.

“To the families receiving conveyance today, know that this country recognises your patience and your contribution.”