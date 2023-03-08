134 HAITIAN NATIONALS REPATRIATED FROM NEW PROVIDENCE

File Photo

NASSAU| On Wednesday, 8th March, 2023 the Immigration Department effectively executed the repatriation of two (2) groups of illegal migrants from the Lynden Pindling Int’l Airport, New Providence back to their homeland.

At approximately 8:18 a.m., a Bahamasair chartered flight UP901 departed enroute to Port-au- Prince, Haiti with one hundred thirty (130) Haitian nationals onboard; one hundred sixteen (116) males, twelve (12) females and two (2) minors.

Additionally, at 9:52 a.m., a Southern Air flight C6FLI departed enroute to Cap Haitien, Haiti with four (4) Haitian nationals onboard; three (3) males and one (1) female.

The Department's Deportation and Enforcement Units led both escorts. All security and health protocols were observed as the safety and welfare of our officers, law enforcement counterparts and migrants remain the highest priority.