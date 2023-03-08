Former PM Minnis goon Richard Johnson ordered to be reinstated as Vice Chairman of the FNM by order of the Supreme Court…

Pintard lost again as Minnis is set to move on the leadership of the FNM!

ORDER OF THE SUPREME COURT!

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of FNM Vice Chairman Richard Johnson, who was suspended by party leadership last October.

The ruling indicates that party leader Michael Pintard and chairman Duane Sands are restrained “from restraining, prohibiting, or otherwise interfering” with the execution of Johnson’s functions as Vice Chairman.

A nasty leadership battle is underway undermining Pintard and Sands for the Leadership of the FNM.

MINNIS also has the majority of MP in the Lower House supporting his bid to return to the helm of the FNM. It ain’t long nah!