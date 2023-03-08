Former politician set to face 70 criminal charges before the courts…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Bahamas Press can reveal this afternoon that police investigators are ready to charge a former politician in connection with plenty public money.

Sitting Opposition Leader Michael Pintard warned FNMs deep inside his circle that prosecutions are coming and “we must be ready for the fallout will come.”

BP’s dangerous investigations teams can confirm the politician will face some 70 charges for bribery and other criminal charges.

Now our sources have not gone into any detail, but we also understand the accused is prepared to file before the court criminal prosecutions against a sitting politician who is alleged to have committed a sexual assault.

Bahamas Press is watching these developments closely and we will say this much: this will get a lot worse before it gets any better.

We report yinner decide.