Cabinet announced a State Recognized Memorial Service for George Myers…

the late Mr. George Myers

STATEMEMT: The Cabinet Office announces that a State Recognized Memorial Service for the late Mr. George Myers, Iconic Businessman (Retired) will be held on Thursday, 9th March, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street. Cremation was held.

Signing of the Book of Condolence will be held at Butler’s Funeral Home and Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Wednesday, 8th March, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Signing for the general public will be from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 8th March, 2023.

The Memorial Service will be broadcast live via the ZNS Radio Network from Christ Church Cathedral at 11:00am.

Cabinet Office

7th March, 2023