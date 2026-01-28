203 Bahamian patients had vision restored through successful eye surgeries performed by doctors of the Brightness Action Initiative

BRIGHTNESS ACTION INITIATIVE HANDOVER CEREMONY, 23rd January 2026. Photo by Anthon Thompson-

PM Davis KC

NASSAU, The Bahamas — In early January, the Ministry of Health and Wellness introduced the Brightness Action Initiative, a collaborative partnership of Bahamian and Chinese ophthalmic specialists to bring specialized eye care to the Bahamian community. Over the past month, 203 Bahamian patients have had their vision restored through successful eye surgeries performed at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, and Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville in a press conference, January 23, 2026 expressed appreciation to the Brightness Actiion ophthalmic medical teams, to the Government of the People’s Republic of China in its collaboration with the Bahamian Government, and to Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, HE Yan Jiarong.

In the press conference, at the Office of the Prime Minister, a ceremony was held for signing of handover documents and acceptance of a donation from the Chinese Government of ophthalmic equipment and supplies that would strengthen national capacity, modernize local service delivery, and ensure that Bahamians could access world-class eye care right here at home.

The ceremony marked a milestone improvement of local eye care: It expands the ability to reduce waiting lists, deliver more timely interventions for patients suffering from preventable and treatable eye conditions, provide life-changing moments for mothers, fathers, grandparents, workers, and students — and make it all possible through collaborative healthcare, diplomacy, and disciplined public service.