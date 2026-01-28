Bahamian Drug Dealer arrested in Henderson County North Carolina for Drugs Trafficking over the weekend!

Travis Obrian Hanna, 35

BP Breaking| BP is reporting the arrest of Bahamian known Drug Trafficker Travis OBRIAN HANNA.

Hanna was arrested over the weekend in Henderson County in North Carolina, USA and booked on charges of Drug Trafficking ( caught with the illegal substance of cocaine).

The 35-year-old is not coming back home to The Bahamas no time soon, anf these days the US shipping ya deep into South America.

Back on August 30th 2022 Hanna was brought before Magistrate Kendra Kelly here in the Bahamas on claimes by police to have had funds in his possession believed to be the proceeds of crime. Four years later and now Hanna in the USA is now in the hands of federal investigators miles outside the Bahamas!

Ahh well! Play stupid games and WIN STUPID PRIZES!

We report yinner decide.