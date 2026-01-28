Detectives opens a homicide investigation as former Casino Manager was found dead inside a home on Independence Drive

Jamal Ferguson’s last boyfriend was found guilty in his attempted murder after he shot him and torched his vehicle back in 2022!

Jamal Ferguson

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning a former hotel casino manager turned businessman is the country’s latest homicide victim.

Detectives have opened a homicide investigation on Tulip Avenue and Daffodil Ave. where victim Jamal Ferguson was found unresponsive.

Sources confirm the victim was fatally stabbed multiple times about the body inside a residence.

Back in April 2022 the then casino manager while in the community of Flamingo Gardens (Off Carmichael Road) he was shot multiple times with the greater wounds taken to the upper body (face/eye) and limbs. When that incident happened a formal police report was never reported or filed to the public through the press until BP massively broadcasted the incident across our multiple social media channels. That incident three years ago Ferguson survived and fully recovered.

In the court case Calvins Alain, 24, stood accused of robbing Jamaal Ferguson at gunpoint and shooting him after they went out for drinks on April 12, 2022. Alain allegedly then torched the stolen Honda Civic that was abandoned in a vacant lot. He was found guilty in that attempted homicide.

Today, police described this latest incident involving the deceased (Ferguson) as a “Death Investigation” and not a homicide. Saying nothing further. WELL WHAT IS THIS?!

We wonder why Ferguson – who had multiple businesses – targeted this time? Why was such extreme violence (like the killing of Rocklyn Bootle at the Smith’s Motel a few weeks ago) exercised in this latest incident?

We at Bahama Press wonder what this all about?

Anyway, we ga keep reporting and let yinner keep deciding!