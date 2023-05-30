23 CHINESE NATIONALS CONVICTED IN THE MARGISTRATE’S COURT

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| On Wednesday, May 24th, 2023 and Thursday May 25th, 2023 in Magistrate’s Court #8, twenty-three (23) foreign nationals were arraigned before Magistrate Samuel McKinney for various immigration offense.

Thirteen (13) Chinese nationals were convicted of Overstaying and ten (10) convicted of Illegal Departure. All were subsequently fined $500 or in default sentenced to one month at The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

Upon completion of sentences and discharge, all persons were ordered to be turned over to the

Department of Immigration for deportation.

The Department remains committed to executing our mandate to ensure compliance with the Statue Law of our country.

