Young man was knocked down on Carmichael Road last evening and died in hospital…

Public warned to be careful on the streets of the capital as 4th fatality victim dies in one week!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting another traffic fatality last night.

We can confirm Andrew Young a young man who frequents the Carmichael Road area near the Esso On the Run service station. He is the young man who is always dressed in the COI T-shirt walking in that vicinity. He is the 4th victim to die in a fatality in the capital for the week

Police tell us pedestrian Young was hit by a first vehicle and then ran over by a second vehicle on Carmichael Road. He died later in the hospital.

Police have warned members of the public to adhere to the traffic rules and drive with due care and attention.

