48 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED IN THE MAGISTRATE’S COURT

Immigration enforcement officers.

New Providence – Today, thirty-six (36) Panamanian nationals appeared before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms in Magistrate’s Court No. 5, and convicted of Overstaying.

Additionally, twelve (12) Haitian nationals appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley in Magistrate’s Court No. 9, and convicted of Overstaying and Illegal Landing. All individuals pleaded guilty to the charges. The group received fines and sentences ranging from $300.00 to $3,000.00, or custodial sentences of four months to one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

A targeted operation conducted on January 31 by the Enforcement Unit at a warehouse located off Fire Trail Road, New Providence resulted in the apprehension of fifty-eight (58) foreign nationals. Among those detained included forty-four (44) Panamanian nationals, seven (7) Colombian nationals, five (5) Ecuadorian nationals, one (1) Haitian national, and one (1) Venezuelan national. All individuals were taken to the Detention Centre for further investigation and processing in accordance with the Immigration Act. The operation was executed based on actionable intelligence received by the Department.

Investigations into the matter remain ongoing.

The Department of Immigration remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and

encourages members of the public to report immigration violations by contacting the hotline at

242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.