Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister Contributes Food Vouchers to Worthy Causes

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis (second right) of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister contributes food vouchers to charitable causes

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Mrs. Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister presented Food Vouchers to Straw Inc. Center for Young Women, The Crisis Centre, and Eljhay’s Hilltop Cottage Ministries on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at OSPM.

Receiving the food vouchers on behalf of their organizations were Eljhay’s Hilltop Cottage Ministries representative, Mrs. Laura Johnson-Taylor, Founder; Straw Inc. representatives, Mrs. Verdie Farquharson-Kriz, Treasurer, and Ms. Terry Cunningham, Founder; and The Crisis Centre representative, Mrs. Maudline Cooper for Mrs. Cleopatra Christie. (BIS Photos/Kristaan Ingraham)

