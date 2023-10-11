56 FOREIGN NATIONALS CONVICTED IN THE MAGISTRATE’S COURT

Haitian migrants being escorted to the bus by Immigration officials. – file photo

NASSAU| On Tuesday, 3rd and Thursday, 5th October 2023 in court #10 and #1 fifty-six (56) foreign nationals were arraigned before Magistrate Kendra Kelly and Algernon Allen, Jr., respectively, for various

immigration offenses.

On Tuesday, 3rd October 2023 in court #10 answering to the charge of Overstaying; three (3) Dominican nationals pled guilty and were convicted and fined $1,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve two months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS). Ten (10) Haitian nationals pled guilty and received fines ranging from $1,000.00 to $2,500.00 or, in default of payment, served prison terms ranging from four months to nine months at (BDOCS).

Also, on the charge of Illegal Landing; five (5) Haitian nationals pled guilty and were convicted and fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve three months at (BDOCS).

Further, on Thursday, 5th October 2032 in court #1 answering to the charge of Overstaying; four (4) Dominican nationals pled guilty, two were convicted and fined $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve three months at (BDOCS), one was convicted and fined $350.00 or, in default of payment, serve three months at (BDOCS) and one conditionally discharged or, in default of condition, fined $500.00 or in default of payment, serve three months at (BDOCS). Nine (9) Ecuadorean nationals pled guilty and were conditionally discharged. One (1) American national pled guilty and was convicted and fined $500.00 or, in default of payment, served three weeks at (BDOCS). Eleven (11) Haitian nationals pled guilty and received fines ranging from $500.00 to $3,000.00 or, in default of payment, served prison terms ranging from three months to twenty-four months at (BDOCS).

Additionally, to the charge of Illegal Landing; twelve (12) Haitian nationals pled guilty and were conditionally discharged. One (1) Haitian national pled guilty to charges of 1. Possession of a Forged Document, 2. Unlawful use of a Forged Document, 3. Knowingly Attempting to Mislead an Immigration Officer and 4. Giving False Answers, and was convicted and fined on counts 1 and 2 $2,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve twelve months at (BDOCS), count 3 $1,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve six months at (BDOCS) and count 4 $300.00 or, in default of payment, serve three months at (BDOCS), sentencing to run concurrently.

Upon payment of all fines and completion of sentences, all migrants were ordered to be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation.

The public is reminded that the Department is committed to executing our mandate to ensure compliance with Statute Laws of our country.