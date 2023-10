Basketball star Zane Knowles with PM Davis and DPM Cooper at a basketball game in the Bahamas.

NASSAU| Bahamian basketball star Zane Knowles is one of several Bahamians now stuck in Israel as the conflict grows.

Zane mother Peggy Knowles issued a voice note last evening as she made attempts to get her son out the area.

We understand the situation is getting tense after flights out of Israel stopped. What will happen now is unknown.