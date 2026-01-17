59 FOREIGN NATIONALS AND 1 BAHAMIAN CONVICTED, 13 DEPORTED

file photo

New Providence – On Thursday, January 15, twenty-eight (28) Haitian nationals, one (1) Peruvian

national, and one (1) Bahamian national appeared before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville in Magistrate’s Court No. 2, where they were convicted of Overstaying, Illegal Landing, and Illegal Embarkation, respectively.

Bahamian national, Jermiah Swain, received a conditional discharge, subject to good behaviour for a period of eight (8) months, or in default, a fine of $300.00 or one (1) month’s imprisonment at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

On the same day, twenty-four (24) Haitian nationals, four (4) Jamaican nationals, one (1) Mexican national, and one (1) Colombian national appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley in Magistrate’s Court No. 9, where they were convicted of Overstaying, Illegal Landing, Unlawful Use of a Forged Document, and Knowingly Attempting to Mislead an Immigration Officer.

Both groups received fines ranging from $250.00 to $3,000.00 and custodial sentences ranging from one (1) month to one (1) year at BDOCS. All individuals were ordered to be handed over to the Department of Immigration upon payment of fines or completion of custodial sentences for deportation.

Between January 15 and 16, the Deportation and Removal Units successfully executed deportation orders, resulting in the removal of ten (10) Haitian nationals and three (3) Jamaican nationals from New Providence to their respective home countries.

The Department remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages the public to report immigration violations by contacting the hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.