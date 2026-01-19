FNMs promise all hell will break loose in the party if popular deputy Shanendon Cartwright is denied a nomination!

Pintard meets with Canadian Born RICK FOX and fails to meet with former PM Minnis! WELL WHAT IS THIS?

Shanendon Cartwright, Hubert Minnis and Rick Fox

PM Davis set to name all his candidates by the end of January! Some 13 (OR MORE) candidates to be ratified this Thursday January 22nd!

NASSAU| Michael Pintard is getting huge backlash from party supporters as he fails to announce outgoing St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright as the next ratified candidate for St James.

Cartwright, who serves as Deputy Leader of the FNM wants to run in the PLP newly created St. James constituency. But Pintard is leaning towards Canadian-born Rick Fox, as more of that FOX-Pintard connection is about to come to light.

This week Pintard and Fox met at a popular eatery while his deputy Cartwright is holding on to in doubt if he will get another seat. Cartwright was in the newspaper big Monday morning talking about the SPACEX programme? We believe his aunt in The Nassau Guardian is attempting to help salvage his last and final days in frontline politics.

FNMs are screaming at Pintard over his indecision to ratify Cartwright in St. James. One hardcore FNM supporter told BP, “..if Pintard fails to give Cartwright a nomination all hell will break loose in the party and what is happening in Ukraine, Venezuela, Sudan and Minnesota would be joke to what takes place inside the FNM.”

FOX and his Chat-gpt articles proves that he has no plans or vision for the FNM. And yet, he has declared himself as the FNM man in St James hands down. Well, we ga see.

We believe the FNM is using Fox to teach them how to use Chat-gpt after all, the last FNM Platform was stolen from Jamaica and plagiarized word for word.

Turning to the PLP, Rockstar PM Philip Davis better known as the KC is gearing up to pull a MIA Amore MOTLEY on the FNM. PM Davis as Chairman of the Candidates Committee of the PLP will name no less than 13 PLP candidates for the upcoming General Elections This coming Thursday (Jan 22nd) afternoon, and in days following shall name the remaining 14 (ALL 41) by the end of January. It ain’t LONG NAH!

We report yinner decide!