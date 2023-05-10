A 10-year trial has ended in NOT GUILTY Verdict for three men in Fox Hill Massacre!

Shaquille Demeritte, Claudzeno Davis, Shenique Sands and Eric Morrisson all lost their lives in the Fox Hill massacre!

Fox Hill Roundabout!

NASSAU| The men accused of a mass shooting that killed four people and injured six others were yesterday acquitted following a third trial.

Peter Rolle, Jermaine Curry and Justin Williams and their relatives were visibly elated when the forewoman of the nine-member jury delivered the verdicts after a seven-week trial before Justice Gregory Hilton.

By contrast, the family of the victims stormed out of the court.

Prosecutors allege that the men took part in a drive-by shooting that killed Shaquille Demeritte, Claudzeno Davis, Shenique Sands and Eric Morrisson.

Samuel Ferguson, Leroy Taylor, Janet Davis, Chino Davis, Jermaine Pratt and John Davis were wounded in the incident.

According to prosecutors, the victims were at Freedom Park in Fox Hill on December 27, 2013 waiting to learn the results of the Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade when the occupants of a Honda opened fired on them.

The driver of the vehicle testified for the prosecution and identified the defendants as the shooters.

He was never prosecuted for his alleged involvement in the murders.

Rolle, Curry and Williams were tried on the allegations in 2017 and 2019; however, both trials were aborted.

Murrio Ducille, KC, and Bryan Bastian appeared for Curry; Sonia Timothy represented Rolle and Public Defender Stanley Rolle represented Williams.

Basil Cumberbatch prosecuted.