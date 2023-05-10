Cordell Frazier to be sworn in as new DPP

Cordell Frazier – Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions

NASSAU| Acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier will soon be sworn in as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Frazier, who worked in private practice before joining the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry Legal Affairs, will replace DPP Garvin Gaskins who was sworn in as The Bahamas’ first “constitutionally Independent” DPP in 2018.

Gaskins has faced criticisms during his time in the senior role.

Last year, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe criticized the handling of cases by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Munroe said police have expressed concern that the DPP was not aggressively appealing fines for bail offenders that see them released back on the streets.

Frazier, who will take the baton, holds an Associate of Arts degree in Law and Criminal Justice from the College of The Bahamas and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) (Hons) from The University of the West Indies.

She received a Legal Education Certificate from the Eugene Dupuch Law School in 2006 and was called to The Bahamas Bar the same year.