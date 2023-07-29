A Commission of Inquiry Urgently Needed On BTC

File photo. This once beautiful building is now a dump!

Dear BP,

For the past five months, my BTC services have gone down. Since I was gullible enough to purchase the “package” that means my internet, landline, and Flow TV are down as well. The only BTC service which never goes down is the billing.

Subscribers whose services were down for hours, days, and sometimes months still get the same bills.

Calling their service line is a fool’s errand. Today as an example, I called four times and wasted nearly 2 hours of my life. No one ever answered and I had to listen to that nauseating music to boot. It is time for direct government intervention here. I say government because URCA is a total waste of time and taxpayers’ money.

The Bahamian taxpayers need to know how this “hinky deal” (pun intended) came about and why BTC seems impervious to pressure of any sort. Then again, an acquaintance warned me that until I found out who was making and sharing live WhatsApp videos 2 a.m. in the morning complaining was a waste of time.

Sincerely,

Michael J. Brown