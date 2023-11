NERRO HANNA

NASSAU| Another male who was shot dead in the South Beach Community Sunday evening was known to police.

Bahamas Press is reporting the fatal shooting of another male on bail Sunday evening. The victim we can report was Nerro Hanna.

The fatal shooting occurred around 11 pm and the victim died on the scene. Not much else is known other than to say the homicide count has now climbed to 96.

