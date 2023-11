NASSAU| Bahamas Press is warning the SAXONS Group Junkanoo Group to clean up the dirt. Minnis Junkanoo Group practiced at the Arawak Cay on Sunday evening.

Last evening’s practice parade left the CAY dirty with piss and garbage all over the place where guests eat.

Stop the nastiness SAXONS! Yinner behaving now like the Valley defecating in the bush 65 years later.

We report yinner decide!