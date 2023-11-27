Duane Sands and Guardian blame Hubert Minnis for FNM bye-election loss in West Grand Bahama and Bimini…

Former PM Hubert Minnis and FNM Chairman Duane Sands

NASSAU| This morning in the Guardian FNM Chairman Duane Sands is blaming everyone – including Hubert Minnis – for the CUT-YINNER-KNOW-WHAT following the blowout in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini Bye-Election.

FNMs, who many believe were scammed by the bad FNM candidate, Ricardo Grant, and who are loyal to the former PM Minnis were heard on video telling FNMs to “do this one for Obie.”

Sands and Leader Michael Pintard failed to listen to the advice of Minnis who warned FNMs that the general elections were too far off to fight a bye-election and advised the failed leadership of the FNM to stay out of that bye-election.

The bad candidate Grant could not attract women to the FNM following serious allegations of cruelty against his two ex-wives. Further, leading up to the ending of the race, BP noticed no FNM Parliamentary members were supporting the bad FNM candidate who was leading an elaborate Ujamma ponzi scheme. The Ponzi put a hurting on scores of families throughout Grand Bahama and the Family Islands. One victim told National News how his group lost $15,000 in the scam by the Grants.

Voters hate crooks! And Grand Bahamians were insulted by the bad candidate put forth to represent them by the FNM! The Pintard/Sands campaign demonstrated poor execution, poor planning, and a lack of a clear narrative to the electorate.

So don’t blame the VOTERS or the Government of Hubert Minnis, Sands. Duane Sands and Michael Pintard made the unwise choice of selecting a bad candidate and could not deliver votes by FNMs for the party. It is as simple as that!

Don’t blame Hubert Minnis he was nowhere in that show.

We report yinner decide!