Maurice Moore needs to admit that Leadership in the FNM needs to go before its too late!

FNM Duane Sands (left) and Michael Pintard.

NASSAU| So Michael Pintard and Duane Sands are all over the place these days, complaining as to why they lost the bye-election in West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

With 3,627 votes cast bad candidate Ricardo Grant collected just 33.8% of the votes cast, just 1,215 votes; fewer votes than Pakesia Parker collected in 2021 in the General Elections.

PLP popular candidate Kingsley Smith increased his winnings with the electorate; with more tallied votes than former MP Obie Wilchcombe in 2021, collecting some 57.8% of the votes cast or 2,081 – A BLOWOUT!

Now Maurice Moore in today’s Guardian suggested that voter intimidation was the cause of the BIG PLP victory. Another flimsy excuse.

Moore forgot the bye-election of 1998 which was for the seat in South Andros when the FNM candidate Ronald Bosfield was elected to Parliament in the seat held by Lynden Pindling who had resigned.

Moore forgot how people like him and Janet Bostwick threatened and intimated those residents in the communities of Kemps Bay, Mars Bay and Congo Town, some of whom hid themselves in the fields in fear of threats of intimidation and arrest by former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham on those simple island people. Moore forget that ya see. And he has no evidence to suggest that anyone was threatened by the New Day Government in this last bye-election. So stop the lies!

Own up and admit that the FNM Leadership selected a poor, weak, bad candidate and lost. The FNM failed to collect its own supporters or bring them to the polls. The campaign by the FNM Pintard and Sands was piss poor and the newspapers cannot help you with this one.

Leadership in the FNM MUST GO! We don’t know who yinner ga put in leadership but FNMs must do its work quickly!

We report yinner decide!