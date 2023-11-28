Uncle gets 15 years in jail and Pleads Guilty To Sexually Assaulting Niece

Magistrate Court

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 39-year-old man who sexually assaulted his 11-year-old niece has been jailed for 15 years.

The man, whose name has been withheld to protect the victim’s identity, pleaded guilty to a charge of his incest at his arraignment before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson earlier this month.

The court heard that on January 30 while other relatives were at home, the man knelt in front his niece and penetrated her with his fingers.

After the sexual assault, the girl kicked her uncle in the chest, causing him to fall to the ground.

Then she told her relatives who were in the next room what he’d done.

As a result, he was arrested and charged.

The prosecution had sought a sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment.

The man, who represented himself, said he was remorseful for his crime and begged for leniency.