Scotiabank Pre- Boxing & New Year’s Day 2023/24 Junkanoo Parade This Thursday Nov. 30th, 2023 @ 9PM…

NASSAU| Scotiabank Bahamas in commemoration of the country’s 50th Anniversary is doing their part in lending its financial support to the junkanoo groups in the A-Division by sponsoring a Pre- Boxing & New Year’s Day 2023/24 Junkanoo Parades dubbed “SCOTIABANK 2023 PEOPLE’S CHOICE JUNKANOO”; an event fully sanctioned by Executives of the JCNP led by Chairman Deon Miller.

The ScotiaBank Special Rush out happens this Thursday November 30th, 2023 with each group getting a four thousand dollars (4k) performance fee and there will be cash prizes in other areas of competition.

ScotiaBank must be commended for creating such excitement in junkanoo community knowing that the 2023 Boxing Day Parade is only 27 days away.

Rush begins at 9pm on Bay Street right after the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. THE ORDER OF ENTRY AS FOLLOWS:

Full Order of Entry