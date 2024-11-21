A Nation of Ingrates?

Dear BP,

Bahamian politicians have long grappled with a vexing question: What does it take to satisfy Bahamians? This question has been pondered for centuries and is one we can all reflect on. It’s a question that goes beyond politics and one we can find guidance on in many places, including the Bible. Romans 1:20-21 states, “For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse. ”.

A close reading of this verse explains the current thinking of some Bahamians. They refuse to show gratitude even when faced with irrefutable evidence of robust economic growth, increasing job opportunities, and a clear path to a prosperous future. Instead, they allow themselves to become willing participants in spreading lies, rumours, and discord in our country. The FNM, its trolls, and foreign handlers have convinced them that what the world sees about Bahamian prosperity is unreal.

According to the latest economic report on the Bahamas by Lloyds Bank Trade, our nation has experienced remarkable economic growth in recent years. In 2022, the country’s GDP surged by 14.4%, primarily due to a robust recovery in the tourism sector, which has now returned to pre-pandemic levels. This was preceded by an 11.88% increase in GDP in 2021, bouncing back from a significant decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bahamas remains the wealthiest Caribbean nation in terms of GDP per capita. This is a testament to our resilience and potential, but this progress is not guaranteed. It requires the gratitude and support of all citizens united in our common goal. So, why are some undermining this progress instead of contributing to it?

In his influential book The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Dr. Stephen Covey introduced the concept of the scarcity mentality. This mindset is characterised by the belief that resources are limited, leading to competition and a zero-sum game where one person’s gain is another’s loss. Covey contrasts this with the abundance mentality, which is the belief that there are enough resources and successes to share with others. This contrast is a philosophical debate and a practical guide to living a more fulfilling and successful life.

Covey argues that a scarcity mentality can hinder personal and professional growth, fostering fear, stress, and unhealthy competition. On the other hand, an abundance mentality encourages collaboration, trust, and mutual benefit, leading to more effective and fulfilling relationships. Unfortunately, the FNM has undermined Bahamian self-confidence by following strategies designed by its foreign handlers and financial backers. These strategies, which often prioritise short-term gains over long-term stability, have convinced some people that their economic futures are contingent on their unwavering and blind support of whatever destructive plan is coming from the FNM fevered brain, such as the “ stop review and cancel” of existing PLP contracts notwithstanding the country’s critical need for more schools, clinics, hospitals and infrastructural expansion of our health delivering system.

Not a day passes without FNM sniping at the PLP’s many projects designed to progress the country and provide even more well-paying jobs for those seeking work. Even though multiple school openings and significant tourism and other projects are receiving minimal coverage by a biased bought and paid-for media, any objective observer can see the tremendous progress of our country under the PLP. This is a testament to the success of the PLP policy and a reason for all Bahamians to feel proud and optimistic about our future.

So, with many jobs being advertised daily and PLP parliamentarians holding almost monthly job fairs, what’s the problem? The problem is that while Bahamians say they want employment, they want a particular type of employment: a government job. It does not matter whether they meet the minimum qualifications or not; they have historically plagued politicians with their unwarranted requests and will badmouth them until they get what they want. Politicians have seen their play, and most resist it as much as possible. Why? When they get the security of a government job, many come to work a nine on the dot with breakfast in their hands, benefit from union agreements and are protected by their union representatives when anyone dares to reprimand them for their work habits.

These ingrates are the very ones who post and repost the most vulgar, defamatory and scurrilous rumours posted on social media, but the ingrates lucky enough to get their helpful MP to get them a job then turn their backs on their benefactors may see the errors of their ways.

Michael Pintard has apparently foreshadowed that an FNM government will cut public services by twenty per cent. Public services include police, customs, immigration defence force, multiple government agencies, and any other government organ paid through the treasury. If you don’t believe me, believe what he said during the Urban Renewal Bill debate; another government agency apparently on the chopping block.

Poet Maya Angelou once said that when a person says who they are, they should believe them the first time. The question is, will Bahamians believe the economic miracle being performed by this PLP administration or what Pintard says?

Sincerely,

Michael J. Brown