12-year-old Adriel Moxey removed from bushes on a dirt road off Faith Ave South.

NASSAU| Police has now taken into custody a 32-year-old make in connection with that heinous rape and murder of a young school girl.

The search for 12-year-old Adriel Moxey ended tragically on Wednesday when she was found murdered and partially naked near her school. The body was found on a dirt road off Faith Avenue south..

According to the information, the victim was reported missing on Tuesday by her family, nearly 24 hours after she was last seen. Later that evening, her body was discovered lying on her back with only a top on and a piece of cloth tied tightly around her neck, which makes it obvious that she was raped and killed.

Reportedly, Adriel’s mother fell asleep on Monday evening as she was unaware of the fact that her daughter was missing until the next morning. Her boyfriend, who also resides in the household, was also unaware of Adriel’s absence during the night. WHAT IS THIS?

Sources close to the incident believe the suspect is a former lover of the mother is suspect number one as he was formally accused of attempting to have sex with the young victim.

