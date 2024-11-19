Commonwealth Brewery Executive Leroy Archer passes…

Leroy Archer

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning Accountant and Commonwealth Brewery Ltd executive Mr Leroy Archer passed away suddenly this evening after suffering a massive heart attack.

Archer’s work experience has taken him across the world to many places, including Amsterdam, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, and Ireland, managing operations for global brands like Heineken.

In 2000, he travelled to Athens, Greece in order to receive the prestigious “Financial Manager for Heineken Worldwide” award. He is the first and only Caribbean person to have ever received this distinction.

In 2003, he returned to The Bahamas to become Managing Director of the Commonwealth Brewery and Burns House Group of Companies.

Chief Consultant of Archer’s Consulting Group, a member of Board of Doctor’s Hospital, a Director on the Bridge Authority and a volunteer with Rotary, he has also held numerous executive chairman and board positions.

Tonight to his wife JoyAnne and three children, Barrington and Jordan, and daughter, LeeAnne, we offer our deep condolences on his sudden passing.

May he rest in peace.