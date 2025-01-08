“A new year signifies hope and optimism”: Governor General Marks 26th Annual Visit to Rand Memorial Hospital on Grand Bahama

Gift Presentation, along with PHA Chairman Andrew Edwards (right) and Managing Director Aubynette Rolle (left)

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — As the new year began, Her Excellency, the Most Honourable Cynthia A. Pratt, Governor General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, marked the 26th Annual Governor General’s Visit with the Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) at Rand Memorial Hospital on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Joined by Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville; Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey; Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Kingsley Smith; and other government and Public Hospitals Authority officials on a tour of the hospital facilities, the Governor General took the opportunity to engage with patients. She also met with healthcare professionals, and expressed her appreciation for their dedication and service to the community.

In a brief address, she spoke about the opportunities a new year brings, stressing the importance of health and well-being for the community. “A new year signifies hope and optimism, a time to renew our commitments and reimagine our futures. It calls us to reflect on our aspirations, both as individuals and as a collective. Each day presents us with a new canvas — an opportunity to paint a brighter picture of health and well-being for our community,” she said.

“To the patients currently under care here in hospital and those visiting clinics across the island today, I want to extend my heartfelt wishes for your speedy recovery. Know that you are not alone; you are surrounded by dedicated professionals who are committed to your health and well-being,” she added.

She also encouraged those working in Grand Bahama’s health services to serve with compassion, “I charge each of you, whether serving here at the Rand Memorial Hospital or at one of the Community Clinics, to serve with true Christian love and compassion. The work you do across the Grand Bahama Health Services is not just a job; it is a noble calling,” she said.

Minister Darville also brought remarks acknowledging the challenges faced in recent years — from the devastation by Hurricane Dorian to the ongoing global health crises. However, he expressed his pride in the resilience of healthcare professionals. “I stand before you proud of our healthcare professionals who have consistently exemplified resilience, innovation, and compassion. Together, we are making remarkable strides toward enhancing the quality of care for our residents,” he said.

He also shared exciting news regarding the upcoming opening of the Freeport Health Campus. “I am thrilled to share that the Freeport Health Campus, Phase One, is on track for its grand opening later this year. This state-of-the-art facility will not only serve as a beacon of hope but will also provide comprehensive healthcare services for all — Bahamians, residents, visitors, and even those arriving on the new Celebration Cay,” he added.

In addition to this new development, Dr. Darville highlighted ongoing improvements to existing healthcare facilities, including the completion of the morgue at Rand Memorial Hospital and renovations at Davies House to provide critical oncology and mammogram services.

The visit, held under the theme “United for Wellness, Many Hands, One Heart,” also featured a recognition ceremony where several local healthcare workers were honoured for their dedication and service. Her Excellency was presented with a token of appreciation by Mr. Lindsey Sands, Morgue Assistant Pathology Department.

The Governor General greets Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey and Parliamentary Secretary Kingsley Smith.