Prime Minister Davis remarks at the Police Annual Church Service…

Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles bows to Dame Cynthia Pratt at the Annual Church Service.

PM Davis

PM DAVIS: Today, I am drawn to the story of Noah and the ark—a powerful testament to resilience, faith, and the promise of new beginnings. After enduring the flood and the storm, Noah stepped out into a world forever changed. But he did not despair. He stood with courage, trusting in God’s covenant, and began the work of renewal and restoration.

Like Noah, we too stand at a crossroads. The storms of crime, mistrust, and hardship have tested the very foundation of our society. But today, we turn the page. Today, we take our first steps toward a new chapter—a chapter defined not by fear, but by hope; not by despair, but by determination.

This is not the time to look back in regret.

It is the time to step forward with conviction, with purpose, and with an unshakable belief that together we can rebuild what has been broken. Let this be the moment where we rise as one people, where we put aside divisions and doubts, and where we commit ourselves to the work of creating a stronger, safer, and more united Bahamas.

And as we turn this page, we must acknowledge what lies ahead.

Rebuilding trust—between the Police Force and the people they serve—is not just a goal; it is an absolute necessity.

This moment calls for action, accountability, and commitment.

Not long ago, I spoke with an elderly woman in Bain Town.

She told me of a time when the sight of a police officer on her street brought comfort, not fear — when the uniform represented safety, not suspicion. Her words stayed with me because they reminded me of what we are working to restore: trust.

Trust is not given freely; it is earned through action, consistency – showing up every single day and doing what is right.

It is the foundation upon which the relationship between the Police Force and the Bahamian people must stand. Without it, the work of protecting and serving becomes hollow.

This is our moment to rebuild that trust. It won’t be easy, and it won’t happen overnight. But it can happen. It starts with accountability — ensuring that every badge is worn with honour and every action reflects the values of integrity and fairness.

It continues with transparency — letting the people see not just what the Police Force does, but why it does it.

To the men and women of the Force, I say this: every interaction you have with the public is a chance to rebuild that trust. Every conversation, every decision, every act of service is an opportunity to show the Bahamian people that you are here for them.

To the people of The Bahamas, I say this: trust is a two-way street. Our police officers need your support, your cooperation, and your belief in their mission.

To the men and women of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, I need to level with you.

This is not an easy time to wear the badge. Criticism is louder than ever, and trust has been shaken. I know it’s not fair that the actions of a few cast a shadow over so many who serve with honour. But this is the reality we face, and it is up to you—up to all of us—to change it.

When you put on that uniform, you carry more than just authority. You carry the hope of the mother worried about her child’s safety, the faith of a community yearning for peace, and the trust of a nation looking to you for leadership. That weight is heavy, but it is also a privilege.

So, hold your head up high—not out of arrogance, but out of responsibility. Every day you step into your role, you have a chance to show the Bahamian people that you are here for them. That you are here to serve with integrity, fairness, and compassion. That you are not just enforcers of the law, but guardians of their hopes and protectors of their dreams.

I won’t sugarcoat it: the journey ahead will test you. There will be moments when frustration and doubt creep in. But let those moments remind you of why you chose this path in the first place. Let them fuel your determination to be the difference this nation needs.

Think about this: When your children or grandchildren ask you about this time in our nation’s history, what will you say? Will you tell them you stood firm when it mattered most? Will you tell them you were part of the solution?

The choice is yours to make every single day. Hold your head up high because you are part of something bigger than yourself. This country needs you now more than ever—to lead, to protect, and to inspire.

To the new leadership of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and to you, Commissioner Shanta Knowles. Leadership is not a crown; it is a cross. It is a weight we choose to carry, not for ourselves, but for those who look to us with hope in their hearts and trust in their eyes.

The Bahamian people do not ask for perfection, but they do demand accountability. They understand that the fight against crime is not won in a single moment, but through consistent effort.

They expect a Police Force that is fair, firm, and fearless in upholding the law, and a leadership team that inspires confidence through its actions.

Commissioner Knowles, your journey has prepared you for this moment.

You have earned the trust placed in you, but trust must be sustained. This is a time for decisive leadership, for setting a new tone, and for ensuring that every officer under your command understands the magnitude of their role.

The expectations of the Bahamian people are not burdens—they are guideposts.

They remind us of the higher standard we must reach for and the legacy we must leave behind. And as you take on this mantle, know that you are not alone in this fight.

The government, your officers, and the people of The Bahamas stand with you, united by the belief that together, we can create a safer and stronger nation.

Friends,

Today I feel the weight of this moment deep in my heart.

We face not just a fight against crime— but a battle for the soul of our nation.

And I must ask you, as I ask myself: What kind of Bahamas do we want to leave for our children? What kind of people do we want to be?

I think often of the young boys I see on the streets. Some are no older than my own grandchildren, yet their eyes carry the burden of a world that has already let them down.

I wonder, who is guiding them? Who is praying for them when no one else does? Who is teaching them to dream, to believe that their lives can be more than this?

There was a time when a child didn’t have to face the world alone. A time when families stood as one—when fathers taught lessons through their example, and mothers instilled values with their love. A time when neighbours were more than bystanders; they were the hands that lifted a child up, the voices that corrected when parents weren’t there.

But where are we now? Have we become so consumed by our own struggles that we no longer see the struggles of others? Have we forgotten that we are one people, bound together by more than just geography, but by a shared responsibility to each other?

This is a moment that calls for us to step up—not just as individuals, but as a nation. It is a call for fathers to come back to their children, for mothers to hold fast to hope, and for every Bahamian to remember that the child who strays is not someone else’s problem—they are ours.

I am asking each of you, in the deepest way I know how: what role will you play in this fight? Will you stand in the gap for the child without a father? Will you mentor the young man who feels forgotten? Will you teach by your example what it means to live with honour and integrity?

This is not a task for one group or one institution. The government cannot do it alone. The police cannot do it alone. But together — together — we can reclaim what we have lost. Together, we can build a Bahamas where every child feels loved, where every family is whole, and where every community is strong.

So, let us rise to this moment. Let us pray for the lost, mentor the forgotten, and stand together for the future of our nation. This is a battle for the soul of The Bahamas, and I believe, with all my heart, that if we fight together, we will win.

So, Friends,

I know in my heart that better days lie ahead. This moment, as challenging as it is, calls us to lean on our faith and act with conviction. We cannot allow despair to consume us when hope and action can rebuild what has been broken.

I ask each of you to keep this nation in your prayers. Pray for the families who grieve, for the communities that seek peace, and for the young people who are searching for a path forward. Pray for the new leadership of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, that they may lead with integrity and courage. Pray for the officers who put their lives on the line daily, that they may be guided by wisdom and protected by grace.

And I humbly ask for your prayers for me, as your Prime Minister, that I may continue to lead with clarity, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to our people.

Let us remember Psalm 27:1. “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” With God as our strength, there is no challenge we cannot face together.

Let us move forward as one people, united in purpose, grounded in faith, and committed to building a safer and stronger Bahamas.

May God bless you, may God bless the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and may God bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.