A third biker this week dies this morning following a crash on Carmichael and Golden Isles Road…

NASSAU| Police are conducting a thorough investigation into a fatal crash that occurred after midnight on Thursday 19th October, 2023 which has claimed the life of an adult male believed to be in his early to mid-twenties.

According to preliminary reports, an adult male was driving a Mack truck. The victim was driving a Yamaha motorcycle when he slammed into the Mack truck at the junction of Carmichael and Golden Isles Road.

When responding officers arrived on scene where they discovered the motorcyclist trapped beneath the truck; he was retrieved but sustained serious injuries.

Emergency medical personnel examined him but found no signs of life. The driver of the Mack truck did not suffer any serious injuries as result of this incident… he was left in shock.

At present, the cause of the collision is unknown. Investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Was the motorcyclist bike registered? No! Was the motorcyclist wearing any protective gear? NO! Was the motorbike driver speeding? YES!

Bahamas Press continues to warn motorists on the streets of the Bahamas to exercise due care and attention when driving on our streets.

This latest incident records the third biker to die on the streets in three days. The last incident occured in the early morning hours of Monday October 16th 2023 along East Street south near Calvary Delivering Church. In that incident a male and female on a bike lost their lives in that accident. A third female, who was also on the bike, was taken to hospital all breakup. She survived. The female who died is that incident was from a family that lost the mother to a heart attack and two brothers to gun violence. The whole family wiped right out!

